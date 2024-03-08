Jorhat (Assam) [India], March 8 (ANI): As Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a journey to Assam today, preparations are in full swing in the Jorhat district of the state for tomorrow's programme, where he will inaugurate the statue of Great Ahom General Lachit Barphukan at Lachit Maidam in the Hoollongapar area.

Earlier today, PM Modi arrived at Tezpur airport in the Sonitpur district, where he received a warm welcome from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He reached Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, which is Assam's crowned jewel and home to the largest rhino habitat. There are over 600 species of birds; a thriving population of dolphins; and one of the highest densities of tigers.

PM Modi will stay overnight at Kaziranga National Park and go on a safari tomorrow morning.

Kaziranga National Park, one of the most sought-after holiday destinations in India, is home to more than 2200 Indian one-horned rhinoceros, approximately 2/3rd of their total world population. Formed in 1908 on the recommendation of Mary Curzon, the park is located in the edge of the Eastern Himalayan biodiversity hotspots - Golaghat and Nagaon district. In the year 1985, the park was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

Later, the Prime Minister will address a mega public rally at Meleng Meteli, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore.

The visit is crucial as the BJP has started boosting up its preparations in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, slated to be held in April-May this year. (ANI)

