Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 19 (ANI): The government has started preparations to deal with the flood situation in the state and Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has asked the districts to be ready to tackle any flood situation. "The ASDMA has identified vulnerable, non-vulnerable pockets based on the last 10 years' flood data in the state," Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, Chief Executive Officer of ASDMA told ANI.

"We have identified the locations based on the last 10 years' flood data. From that data, we have identified 11 circles that are spread over five districts that receive floods almost every year. Vulnerable areas in vulnerable pockets in every district have been mapped," he said.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Man Threatens to Reveal Woman's HIV Status, Extorts Rs 2.8 Lakh From Her.

"Specific preparations are underway by all the districts and we are ready from that point of view in terms of identification of vulnerable and non-vulnerable pockets. Actual flood situation will start from May 15, but every district has started its preparedness activities from March 15," GD Tripathi said. He further said this time each district shall be evaluated and ranked on their preparedness. "This time we have introduced a scorecard and each district shall be evaluated on preparedness they have reached and we will also rate them like district number 1, 2, 3.... We are also pursuing this in consultation with Deputy Commissioners, field officers, and circle officers so that the team is fully geared up for any kind of flood situation as early rains have started. We are gearing up more to tackle any flood situation in Assam," Tripathi said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)