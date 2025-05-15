Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 15 (ANI): Professor Upasana Mahanta, Dean of Admissions and Outreach at O.P. Jindal Global University, was appointed to the Strategic Higher Education Advisory Council (SHEAC) constituted by Cambridge International on Thursday, according to an official statement.

Prof. Mahanta is the first Indian member to join this globally distinguished body.

SHEAC brings together senior admissions and enrollment leaders from leading institutions such as the University of Oxford, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the University of Cambridge, the University of Toronto, and Monash University.

The Council plays a vital role in shaping how Cambridge qualifications are recognised and supported worldwide, ensuring alignment with the evolving landscape of higher education.

Prof. Mahanta's inclusion is a testament to her leadership in higher education and recognition of India's growing voice in shaping international education pathways.

Prof. Mahanta is the daughter of late Professor Sarat Mahanta and Mina Mahanta from the Sivasagar district of Assam.

She studied at Joysagar Nimna Buniyadi Abhyison Vidyalaya, Rongpur Girls' School, Phuleswari School, Sankar Academy, Miranda House, Hindu College, Jawaharlal Nehru University (Delhi), and the University of British Columbia (Canada).

She was a faculty member at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, and has delivered lectures at top universities worldwide.

In addition, Prof. Mahanta is a lecturer at the Jindal Global Law School, where she instructs classes in research methodologies, gender and conflict, international relations, and political science. According to the statement, she has a political science and international relations background with a focus on women's and gender studies.

She focuses on women in emerging political institutions, gendered understandings of conflict, and women's resistance in insecure circumstances. She has a wealth of higher education, research, and administration expertise.

Her scholarly works include numerous peer-reviewed journal papers, book chapters, novels, and opinion pieces. Dr. Mahanta taught at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' Centre for Women's Studies in Mumbai before joining OPJGU. She has also held several leadership positions at OPJGU, including Senior Additional Registrar and Director of the Office of Student Life and Cultural Engagement. (ANI)

