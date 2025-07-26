Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 26 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that South Salmara Mankachar district police had pushed back eight illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators to Bangladesh.

"Stern action against illegal infiltration continues.. Last night, @SSalmaraPolice pushed back 8 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators back to Bangladesh. @assampolice maintains a strict vigil to thwart all these attempts at illegally entering India," the Assam Chief Minister said in a post on X.

Earlier, the Assam Chief Minister said that more than 350 illegal infiltrators were pushed back by the security forces to Bangladesh who were trying to sneak into Assam.

On the other hand, the Assam government has carried out eviction drives in various parts of the state to evict illegal settlers who grabbed the government lands, forest lands, VGR/PGR lands.

The Assam government has already freed more than 1.29 lakh bighas of encroached land.

A day earlier, the Assam CM stated that all unauthorised occupation of VGRs (Village Grazing Reserves), PGRs (Professional Grazing Reserves), Satras, Naamghars, forest land, and other public areas would be cleared in a phased manner.

"The government will clear all illegal encroachments on VGR, PGR, Satras, Naamghars, and forest land across the State in a systematic and phased manner," said CM Sarma.

The Chief Minister visited Uriamghat in Golaghat district on Friday to inspect areas that have been encroached upon and for which the state government has already issued eviction notices.

Sarma said that thousands of bighas of land in the area had been unlawfully occupied. He observed that certain families had encroached upon as much as 300 to 400 bighas of land, using it for various economic activities.

Emphasising that the government could not remain indifferent to such developments, the Chief Minister affirmed that appropriate action would follow, urging the public to cooperate with the measures the state government intends to implement. (ANI)

