Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 24 (ANI): As many as 42 people were rescued during ongoing checking and drives conducted by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway at different trains and stations.

RPF also apprehended two persons involved in human trafficking during the rescue operation conducted from May 16 to May 22.

Also Read | Man Dies on Birthday! 26-Year-Old Killed in Tree Falling Incident Soon After Celebrating His Birthday in Kolhapur.

"Forty-two persons including 36 minors, two mentally retarded men, two women and two girls during ongoing checking and drives conducted from May 16 to 22, 2023 at different trains and railway stations over N. F. Railway," said officials.

CPRO of NF Railway, Sabyasachi De, said that the drives were conducted at different locations in Katihar, Purnea, Barsoi, Kumedpur, New Bongaigaon, Rangiya, Kamakhya, Guwahati, Mariani, Tinsukia, New Jalpaiguri, New Tinsukia and Dimapur railway stations.

Also Read | Imam Humiliates, Forces Man Wearing ‘Saffron’ Kurta To Leave Mosque in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad; FIR Registered.

"All the rescued persons were later handed over to the respective child lines as per norms for safe custody and family members after proper verification," Sabyasachi De said.

In a recent incident of May 22, the RPF of Katihar along with the Meri Saheli Team, conducted a drive at Katihar railway station and rescued one runaway minor boy. Later, the rescued boy was handed over to Child Line/Katihar for safe custody and necessary action.

On May 21, the RPF team of Dimapur rescued three runaway minor girls from Dimapur railway station.

"Later the minors were handed over to Child Line, Dimapur for further course of action. Their parents were also intimated later on," said officials.

On May 17, RPF jointly with members of Bal Bachao Andolan team and GRP of Purnea conducted a successful drive at Purnea railway station and successfully rescued seven minor boys and also apprehended two human traffickers from the station premise. Later those traffickers along with the rescued boys were handed over to GRP/Purnea for further course of action.

Railway Protection Force remains vigilant for suspected persons involved in human trafficking as well as the movement of children in a suspicious manner, travelling alone, without proper guardians etc. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)