Guwahati, Aug 17 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally mounted to 5,81,398 on Tuesday as 741 more people tested positive for the infection, while 11 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 5,513, a health bulletin said.

Three fresh fatalities were registered in Dibrugarh, and one each in Bongaigaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Sivasagar, and West Karbi Anglong districts.

A total of 1,347 coronavirus patients have died due to other ailments so far, it said.

Kamrup Metropolitan district, under which Guwahati falls, recorded the highest number of new cases at 153, followed by Barpeta (46), Lakhimpur, and Sonitpur (41 each).

The state now has 7,425 active cases, while 5,67,113 people have recovered from the disease, including 1,012 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Assam has tested over 2.05 crore samples for COVID-19 thus far, including 1.01 crore on Tuesday.

The overall positivity rate stood at 2.83 per cent, while the daily test positivity rate was at 0.73 per cent.

The state has inoculated 1.47 crore people to date, including 3.93 lakh on Tuesday.

