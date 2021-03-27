New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Assam recorded 77 per cent voter turnout in the first phase of assembly elections, according to Election Commission data at 9.30 pm.

The first phase election was held in 47 assembly constituencies in the state.

Sivasagar district reported the highest voter turnout at 82.46 per cent while Sonitpur reported the lowest voter turnout at 71.80 per cent.

Polling had begun at 7 am today. A total of 264 candidates are in the fray for 47 seats -- 42 seats from 11 districts of upper Assam and northern Assam region and five seats from central Assam's Nagaon district.

Nearly 81 lakh voters were eligible to exercise their franchise.

The number of polling stations has increased as voters per polling station have been reduced from 1500 to 1000 in view of conditions created by COVID-19.

Polling for the next two phases will be held on April 1 and April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

The state had recorded 84.49 per cent polling in the last assembly polls. (ANI)

