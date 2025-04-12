Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 12 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday that the state largely remained peaceful despite minor protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. He praised the Assam Police for ensuring calm and highlighted the unity of people ahead of the Bohag Bihu celebrations.

Taking to X, Sarma said, "Despite having nearly 40% Muslim population, Assam has remained peaceful today except isolated protests in three places involving not more than 150 participants each against the Waqf Amendment Act," Sarma posted on X.

CM Sarma credited the Assam Police for their meticulous groundwork and preparedness.

He said, "My compliments to Assam Police for their extensive groundwork that helped maintain calm and order. People across Assam--irrespective of caste, creed, or community and religion--are united in spirit and eagerly preparing to welcome our beloved Bohag Bihu with joy and harmony."

Rongali Bihu fervour has gripped Guwahati and other parts of Assam as people prepare to celebrate the state's biggest festival, marking the Assamese New Year.

It is also known as Bohag Bihu, and it is celebrated annually across the state in the second week of April with joy, happiness and fervour.

Meanwhile, on Friday, several Muslims from different states staged a protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

On April 5, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which Parliament passed during the Budget session.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill on April 4 with 128 votes in favour and 95 against, while the Lok Sabha cleared the bill after a lengthy debate, with 288 members voting in favour and 232 opposing it.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, seeks to focus on improving the management of waqf properties, empowering relevant stakeholders, improving the efficiency of survey, registration, and case disposal processes, and developing waqf properties. (ANI)

