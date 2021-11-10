Guwahati, Nov 9 (PTI) Assam logged 247 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday taking the state's total tally to 6,12,798, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission here.

Also Read | India, Israel Sign Pact to Jointly Develop Dual Use Tech For Defence.

The number of positive cases detected during the day declined from 280 on the previous day, and the positivity rate decreased to 0.53 per cent as against 0.60 on Monday.

Also Read | West Bengal Cabinet Reshuffle: Mamata Banerjee Keeps Finance, Amit Mitra Retained as Principal Chief Advisor To Chief Minister.

The death toll climbed to 6,037 with three fresh fatalities, the bulletin said.

Three people had succumbed to COVID-19 on Monday.

Kamrup (Metro) reported 115 new COVID-19 infections, followed by 16 in Dibrugarh, 14 in Barpeta and 12 in Kamrup (Rural).

Two deaths were reported from Kamrup (Rural) and one from Sivasagar.

The current death rate is 0.98 per cent while 1,347 coronavirus patients have died due to other causes.

The number of active cases currently in the state was 1,954 as against 1,939 on Monday, according to

The new cases were detected out of 46,574 tests while 46,606 clinical examinations were conducted on Monday.

As many as 2,50,28,973 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Assam thus far, the bulletin said.

The number of patients who recuperated from the disease during the day was 229, lower than 240 on Monday.

The total recoveries have risen to 6,03,463 and the current recovery rate was 98.48 percent.

The cumulative doses administered in the state so far increased to 2.93,66,637.

PTI DGMM MM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)