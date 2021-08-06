Dispur (Assam) [India], August 6 (ANI): Assam on Thursday reported 1,067 fresh COVID cases and 17 deaths.

With this, the active caseload in the state is 10,677, while the death toll was reported to be 5,343.

As per the health bulletin, 1,249 patients were discharged on Thursday, taking the cumulative discharges of the state to 5,54,204. (ANI)

