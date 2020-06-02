India News | Assam Reports 124 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 1,485

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 2 (ANI): Assam reported 124 new COVID-19 cases till 11:55 PM, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 1,485, said the State Health Department on Monday.

As many as 284 people have recovered from the infection while four people have succumbed to the virus in the state.

Also Read | KN Lakshmanan Dies: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief Over Demise of Former Tamil Nadu BJP President.

According to the State Health Department, there are 1,194 active cases in the state.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country on Monday witnessed its highest-ever spike of 8,392 cases, while 230 more deaths related to the infection were also reported in the last 24 hours.

Also Read | Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray Holds Discussion With Amit Shah Through Video Conference Over Cyclone Nisarga: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 1, 2020.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,90,535 including 93,322 active cases, 91,819 cured/discharged/migrated, and 5,394 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)