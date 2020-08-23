New Delhi [India], Aug 23 (ANI): As many as 1,560 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Assam in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 89,468, according to State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

65,596 patients have recovered while the cumulative death toll at 234.

Also Read | Telangana Fire: Blaze Erupts at Chemical Factory Near Air Force Academy in Dundigal.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 23,635.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 case count neared 30 lakh on Saturday with 69,878 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Also Read | Samvatsari 2020: PM Narendra Modi Says Michchhami Dukkadam to Greet People on the Occasion of Samvatsari, The Last Day of Paryushan Parv.

The death toll has gone up to 55,794 with 945 more persons succumbing to the virus.

The Health Ministry said that India's coronavirus case count stands at 29,75,702. It includes 6,97,330 active cases and 22,22,578 patients who have been cured/discharged or have migrated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)