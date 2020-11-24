Guwahati, Nov 24 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 caseload rose to 2,11,839 with 157 more people testing positive for the infection on Tuesday, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 976, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The lone death in the state was that of a 52-year old in Tinsukia. The death rate remained constant at 0.46 per cent, the minister said.

"Sad to share the demise of one #COVID patient today.....Condolences to the bereaved family", he tweeted.

The 157 new COVID-19 cases were detected of 22,772 tests conducted during the day, with a positivity rate of 0.72 per cent, Sarma said.

The total number of tests conducted in the state so far is 51,63.201, which includes both Rapid Antigen and RT-PCR tests.

The total number of COVID-19 recovered persons rose to 2,07,646 with 121 patients recovering from the disease on Tuesday.

The recovery rate of patients is currently 98.02 per cent while the number of active cases has declined to 3,214 comprising 1.51 per cent of the total cases.

Of the total 2,11,839 positive cases, 976 persons have died and three migrated out of the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)