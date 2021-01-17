Guwahati, Jan 17 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,16,831 on Sunday as 22 more people tested positive for the infection, while three fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 1,073, a health bulletin said.

Cachar district reported the highest number of new cases at 10, followed by Kamrup Metropolitan (six) and Tinsukia (four), it said.

Thirty more people have been cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 98.16 per cent.

The state now has 1,572 active cases, while 2,12,836 people have recovered, 1,347 patients have died due to other ailments and three patients have migrated to other states so far.

Assam has so far tested over 62.62 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 7,178 in the last 24 hours.

