Guwahati, Nov 5 (PTI) New COVID-19 cases in Assam rose by 70 on Friday against the previous day, pushing the total caseload in the state to 6,11,895, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

Also Read | Bitcoin Scandal: Karnataka BJP Govt Rattled As Allegations Reach PMO.

Altogether 239 fresh infections were detected out of 35,000 tests, a sharp rise over 16,022 clinical examinations conducted on Thursday.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Woman Murdered By Relative Due to Dispute Over Money In Nashik; Accused Absconding.

The day's positivity rate declined from 1.05 per cent on the previous day to 0.68 per cent, the bulletin said.

Among the new cases, 110 were detected in Kamrup Metropolitan district, 17 in Barpeta, 16 in Sonitpur, and 12 in Jorhat.

Assam recorded five COVID-19 fatalities during the day, taking the overall death toll to 6,024, the NHM bulletin said.

Three deaths were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, and one each from Dibrugarh and Jorhat .

Four coronavirus deaths had been reported on Thursday.

The number of COVID-19 patients dying due to other reasons remained at 1,347, while the death rate also stood at 0.98 per cent.

As many as 210 cured patients were discharged from different hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered persons to 6,02,417.

The current recovery rate of coronavirus patients is 98.45 per cent.

At present, there are 2,107 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Meanwhile, the cumulative beneficiaries receiving the vaccine so far in the state have reached 2,87,74,721, with 85,03,485 fully inoculated with both doses of vaccines.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)