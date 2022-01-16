Dispur (Assam) [India], January 16 (ANI): Assam reported 2,709 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Sunday.

As per a bulletin provided by the health department, the positivity rate for the day stands at 8.99 per cent. A total of 30,146 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

Also Read | Salim Gazi, Underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim’s Close Aide and Mumbai 1993 Serial Blasts Most Wanted, Dies in Pakistan.

With this, the total COVID-19 cases in the state have gone up to 6,46,735.

During the last 24 hours, 1,223 patients recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the state to 6,19,924.

Also Read | Delhi Records 18,286 New COVID-19 Cases, 28 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Positivity Rate Drops to 27.87%.

Five people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state due to the virus currently stands at 6,206.

There are currently 19,258 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)