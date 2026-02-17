India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], February 17: The milestone was commemorated through a thoughtfully curated, week-long series of engagements that brought together valued clients, associates, and team members. The celebrations featured an elegant client and team meet-and-greet, followed by a refined gala dinner--each moment reflecting the hotel's unwavering commitment to nurturing relationships and creating memorable guest experiences.

Aligned with Hilton Travel with Purpose, the brand's global sustainability and social impact platform, the hotel further reinforced its dedication to community well-being by organizing a CSR blood donation camp. Demonstrating remarkable enthusiasm and compassion, team members contributed over 30 units of blood, embodying the spirit of service and responsible hospitality that defines the Hilton culture.

Where tradition meets tomorrow, Hilton Garden Inn Surat City Centre offers an inspired blend of contemporary design, exceptional service, and a prime city-centre location. With 104 well-appointed rooms, world-class amenities, and over 7,000 sq. ft. of versatile event spaces, the hotel is an ideal destination for both business and leisure travelers. Strategically located near key business hubs, shopping districts, and major transport links, the property continues to set new benchmarks in comfort, connectivity, and service excellence in Surat while offering the perfect setting to host milestone moments in style with Hilton's unmatched hospitality.

General Manager's Note (Mr. Tulshi Naik)

"On behalf of the entire team at Hilton Garden Inn Surat City Centre, I extend my heartfelt appreciation to our Owner, and to all our esteemed guests and patrons for their continued trust and encouragement.

Our owners are respected entrepreneur from Surat with a distinguished presence across the diamond, textile, and real estate sectors, has brought his deep-rooted values of integrity, excellence, and community contribution into the world of hospitality. Their vision of creating a space that goes beyond business one that genuinely serves people and society has been the cornerstone of this hotel's journey.

This first anniversary is not merely a celebration of time, but of shared purpose, enduring relationships, and meaningful moments created together. Guided by the principles of Hilton, we remain committed to delivering thoughtful experiences with warmth and responsibility. We look forward to welcoming our guests with the same passion, care, and excellence for many years to come."

For details: +91 261 360 2222 or 9274442929. E-Mail: STVGI_info@hilton.com

