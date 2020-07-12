Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 12 (ANI): Assam on Saturday reported 535 new COVID-19 cases out of which 410 were from capital Guwahati alone, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

"A total of 535 new COVID positive cases have been reported cases in Assam on July 11 of which 410 are from Guwahati. The total number of cases now at 16,071 including 5,607 active cases, 10,426 discharged cases and 35 deaths," said State Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday the state health minister said the recovery in the state was 63.39 per cent.

Meanwhile, the 14-day lockdown in Kamrup Metropolitan district has been extended another week till July 19. It was earlier scheduled to end on Sunday.

The State Health Department will allow home quarantine to non-symptomatic COVID-19 patients only if they sign an undertaking agreeing to certain conditions under the government guidelines, Sarma said.

For flight passengers coming to Guwahati will be subjected to COVID-19 antigen test at the airport and those testing negative will be allowed to go for home quarantine for 14 days, the minister said.

The minister said there was no shortage of beds in various Covid care centres of Guwahati and the state government was working on a target of 4,000 beds and their number is being increased.

The total number of positive cases in the country stands at 8,20,916, including 2,83,407 active cases, 5,15,386 cured/discharged/migrated and 22,123 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

