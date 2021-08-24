Guwahati, Aug 24 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,85,689 on Tuesday as 555 more people tested positive for the infection, while 13 fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 5,600, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission (NHM) here said.

Kamrup Metropolitan district reported the highest number of new cases at 71, followed by Golaghat at 46, Jorhat at 38 and Sonitpur at 35.

Two fresh COVID-19 fatalities were reported from Karbi Anglong, and one person each succumbed to the infection in Baksa, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sonitpur and Udalguri districts .

NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments too.

Assam currently has 6,658 active cases.

A total of 5,72,084 patients have recovered from the infection, including 532 on Tuesday.

The daily positivity rate was 0.59 per cent on Tuesday while the overall positivity rate was 2.77 percent.

As many as 2,11,35,713 samples have been tested in the state, including 94,636 on Tuesday.

So far, 1,60,80,469 people have been inoculated in the state. Of them, 28,47,129 have received both the doses,the bulletin said.

