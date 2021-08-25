Guwahati, Aug 25 (PTI) Assam's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,86,378 on Wednesday as 689 more people tested positive for the infection, while seven fatalities pushed the toll to 5,607, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission said.

Kamrup Metropolitan district reported the highest number of cases at 122, followed by Barpeta at 53, Jorhat at 50, and Kamrup at 47.

Two fresh fatalities were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district and one person each succumbed to the infection in Cachar, Chirang, Dima Hasao, Kamrup, and Majuli districts.

NHM said 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments too.

A total of 5,72,765 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the disease, including 681 on Wednesday. Assam currently has 6,659 active cases.

As many as 2,12,26,260 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 94,002 on Wednesday.

So far, 1,62,33,745 people have been inoculated in the state. Of them, 28,78,514 have received both doses, the bulletin said.

