Changlang (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): In a joint operation, Assam Rifles and police apprehended two militants of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-K(YA) and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district.

Security forces recovered one Chinese-made 7.62 mm rifle, two AK magazines, 490 rounds of ammunition of AK-47 rifle, one pistol with magazine, two rounds of pistol ammunition, 10-12 meters' safety fuse, one radio set, two mobile phones, two batteries from the jungle area of Old Longchong in Rima Putak circle in Changlang district.

Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police of Changlang district told ANI that, based on intelligence input regarding the presence of NSCN-K (YA) militants in the general area of Khamkai and Namgoi in Nampong circle, 19th Assam Rifles and Arunachal Pradesh police launched a joint operation in the area on January 28 night.

"During the operation, security personnel apprehended two NSCN-K(YA) militants from the area and they were identified as Nayan Kumar Chakma and Gangwang Wanglee," Mihin Gambo said.

The officials further said that, based on the revelation of Nayan Kumar Chakma, security personnel recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the jungle area of Old Longchong in Rima Putak circle.

On the other hand, one NSCN-K(YA) militant identified as Kamtim Rekhung on January 26 had surrendered before Changlang district police, Assam Rifles and CRPF. (ANI)

