Shillong (Assam) [India], March 25 (ANI): The Assam Rifles Commander Conference 2025 was held at Headquarters Directorate General Assam Rifles in Laitkor, Shillong on Tuesday.

The conference, chaired by Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, the Director General of Assam Rifles and was attended by Formation Commanders, Battalion Commanders, and Staff Officers from Headquarters DGAR and Formations, according to the press statement.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Says '100-Day Intensified TB Mukt Bharat Campaign Lays Strong Foundation To Fight Tuberculosis', Shares JP Nadda's Post Citing Media Article.

Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, DG Assam Rifles complimented all ranks of the Force for their professional conduct and performance under challenging circumstances.

He emphasised on the importance of maintaining security and sanctity of the Indo-Myanmar Border and Kashmir Valley and said that the Assam Rifles should be prepared for all contingencies and security challenges arising in the future.

Also Read | BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2025 Declared at interresult2025.com, Priya Jaiswal Secures 1st Rank in Intermediate Exam.

The Assam Rifles Commander Conference 2025 focused on enhancing the capability and combat potential of the force, with discussions centred on strengthening its operational effectiveness. A key agenda was preparing a roadmap for acquiring next-generation weapon systems and military equipment to modernize the Assam Rifles.

As per the statement, the conference also provided a platform for formations and units to share best practices and lessons learned, aiming to improve overall efficiency. Additionally, significant emphasis was placed on training and skill development to ensure soldiers remain well-equipped to handle evolving security challenges.

The Director General complimented the Formation and Unit Commanders for ensuring peace and tranquillity in their respective areas of responsibility. He also exhorted them to be ever-vigilant on the volatile and dynamic environment under which the Force operates.

The Assam Rifles Commander Conference 2025 provides a valuable platform for the Commanders to deliberate on critical issues related to combat potential, operational readiness, administrative issues and human resource management issues.

On the occasion the top three distinguished Fmn/Units were honoured with the prestigious Rajbhasha Trophies 2025 for their exceptional contribution to the promotion and implementation of the Hindi language in which the 27th Assam Rifles secured 1st Prize, Headquarter Inspectorate General Assam Rifles (South) 2nd Prize and 28th Assam Rifles clinched 3rd Prize.

The conference concluded with a renewed commitment from all attendees to uphold the highest standards of operational excellence and to continuously strive for excellence in all spheres.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)