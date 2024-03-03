Champhai (Mizoram) [India], March 3 (ANI): In a joint operation, Assam Rifles and Mizoram police recovered drugs and foreign origin beer worth Rs 1.75 crore in Champhai district along the India-Myanmar border, Officials said.

The security personnel also apprehended four persons.

The Public Relations Officer of IGAR (East) said that, based on secret information, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police carried out two separate operations in New Hruikawn, Zokhawthar in Champhai district on March 1.

During the search operation, forces recovered 95 grams of heroin worth Rs 66.50 lakh in Zokhawthar and 155 grams of heroin and 10 cases of foreign origin Beer worth Rs 1.08 crore.

The PRO said that forces also apprehended four individuals.

"The entire consignment and four apprehended individuals were handed over to Police Department Zokhawthar for further legal proceedings," the PRO said.

On the other hand, in yet another success in its crusade against smuggling activities, Assam Rifles along with Special Narcotics Police Station, CID (Crime), Aizawl, recovered six soap cases containing 72.18 grams of heroin worth Rs 50,52,600 laks in general area Rangvamual, on February 29.

They also apprehended a Myanmar national during the operation."The recovered consignment and apprehended individuals were handed over to Special Narcotics Police Station, CID (Crime), Mizoram, for further legal proceedings," the PRO said.

Ongoing smuggling of illegal drugs is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram and India. Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the 'Sentinels of Northeast' have continued their efforts against illegal drug trafficking and has also doubled its efforts to nab the kingpins of the drug racket in Mizoram. (ANI)

