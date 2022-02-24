Phek (Nagaland) [India], February 24 (ANI): Kohima Battalion of Assam Rifles has rescued 14 people injured in a road accident in Nagaland. One person died in the accident.

Workers of the National Power System located at North Kikruma had met with a road accident on February 22.

The troops of Assam Rifles rushed to the site and administered first aid on the spot to the injured. All the injured were then taken to the camp location at Chakabama for further medical assistance.

Assam Rifles said in a release that the villagers expressed their gratitude to personnel for undertaking a prompt rescue operation. The Assam Rifles also thanked the villagers of North Kikruma Village for giving Assam Rifles timely information about the mishap. (ANI)

