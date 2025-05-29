Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 29 (ANI): In a significant step towards empowering ex-servicemen and their families, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today at Assam Skill University between Subhash Das, IAS (Retd), Vice Chancellor of Assam Skill University, and Brig Ploash Choudhury, SM (Retd), Director, Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Government of Assam, according to a PRO Defence statement.

This collaboration seeks to harness the extensive hands-on experience acquired by ex-servicemen during their service in the Armed Forces. By aligning this expertise with the training and certification capabilities of Assam Skill University, the initiative aims to prepare ex-servicemen for opportunities in industry, reserved government jobs, and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). The program also emphasises the rehabilitation of ex-servicemen, many of whom retire young, with 15-20 years of active work life still ahead of them.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Karunya Plus KN-574 Lottery Result of 29.05.2025, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

A key aspect of the initiative is its focus on supporting widows and dependents of ex-servicemen. The partnership will guide them towards meaningful and sustainable career paths, ensuring their economic independence and integration into the workforce.

As per the statement, to ensure the seamless implementation and success of this initiative, Col PN Giri (Retd), ZSWO Darrang, and Dr Jagadish Nath, Deputy Registrar of Assam Skill University, have been appointed as the Single Points of Contact (SPOC) from either side. They will work together to fine-tune the program and drive it toward impactful and sustainable outcomes.

Also Read | Hindi Journalism Day 2025 Date, History and Significance: Tracing the Roots and Role of Hindi Media in India.

Speaking at the event, Subhash Das emphasised the importance of leveraging the unique skills of ex-servicemen to meet the demands of today's workforce. Brig Ploash Choudhury expressed his gratitude for the partnership and highlighted its potential to transform the lives of veterans and their families.

This MoU marks a crucial step in the ongoing efforts to integrate ex-servicemen and their dependents into mainstream economic activities, contributing to nation-building and the socio-economic development of the region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)