Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 26 (ANI): Thousands of devotees offered prayers at Kamakhya Devi temple in Assam's Guwahati on Monday morning on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya.

Somvati Amavasya holds a special significance in Hinduism, wherein devotees perform bathing, charity, worship, and rituals for their ancestors.

Neeraj Pathak, who hails from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, expressed his happiness at visiting the Kamakhya Devi temple on Somvati Amavasya. "I feel very good. I am from Bhopal and it was a good Darshan."

Another devotee, Neelam Pathak, said, "I liked it very much; it was very relaxed."

Somvati Amavasya is dedicated to worshipping ancestors or forefathers, and hence, people are advised to use it to get rid of 'Pitru Dosha'.

An Amavasya falling on Mondays has a special significance and hence is being celebrated as Somvati Amavasya to honour ancestors.

Thousands of devotees converged in Haridwar early Monday morning to take a holy dip in the river Ganga on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya.

Pilgrims from various parts of the country gathered at the ghats to perform these sacred practices, driven by the belief that such acts bring blessings, prosperity, and divine grace.

Ashwini Kumar, who had come from Delhi to take a holy dip in the river Ganga, said, "We keep coming here, and at least when we do, we take a bath two or three times. It feels very good; it feels very religious, and there is some kind of atmosphere."

Umesh Kaushik, who hails from Haryana, was visiting Haridwar with his friends. "We have come here to bathe in the Ganga on Somvati Amavasya, and this is a very good, auspicious Nakshatra. Which we have had the opportunity to bathe in. By bathing in the Ganges. This is a very auspicious moment for us that we have come to bathe in the Ganges today." (ANI)

