Biswanath (Assam) [India], April 25 (ANI): The Assam Police seized a truck with 29 cattle heads and arrested three persons in Biswanath district on Sunday night, police said on Monday.

Acting on secret information, the police team of Biswanath district had intercepted a truck on the National Highway-15 in front of the Borgang police outpost and recovered 29 cattle heads from the truck.

Navin Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Kokrajhar district told ANI that, the truck was coming from the Lakhimpur side towards Nagaon in Assam.

"During search operations, the police team recovered 29 cattle heads from the truck and we have arrested three persons including the driver of the truck," Navin Singh said.

The arrested persons were identified as Md. Khairul Hussain, Md. Hamidul Islam and Md. Jamirul Hoque hailing from the Dhubri district.

Singh said that a case has been registered in connection with this.

"Necessary legal action is being initiated," the police official added. (ANI)

