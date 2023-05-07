Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 7 (ANI): All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has slapped show cause notice on its MLA Nijam Uddin Choudhury for allegedly mentioning a minister of the BJP-led Assam government as "our man" and appreciating the minister.

The show cause notice was issued by AIUDF MLA and party General Secretary (Admn) Hafiz Bashir Ahmed and asked Nijam Uddin Choudhury who represents the Algapur assembly constituency to send his reply on it within a week.

"It has come to our notice that you made a public statement appreciating Minister Sri Pijush Hazarika to be our man and also we are his men, which has become viral in the social media on 3rd May, 2023," read the show cause notice.

"Such statement goes against the principle and status of our party which has maligned party images creating serious controversies in the political atmosphere and leads to gross misconduct and liable to take disciplinary action," it read further. (ANI)

