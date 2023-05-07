Malappuram, May 7: At least six people were killed after a tourist boat capsized off the Tanur coast in Kerala district on Sunday. The incident happened near Tanur in Malappuram, Kerala.

Several vehicles reached the spot to carry out the rescue operation. Five of Family Rescued, Two Feared Drowned as Boat Capsizes in Rajasthan.

Visuals From the Spot

Malappuram, Kerala | Six people died after a tourist boat capsized near Tanur in Malappuram district of Kerala. Rescue operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/gPi0u2HuIi — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2023

The operation is being carried out. More details are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)