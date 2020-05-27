India News | Assam's COVID-19 Cases Rise to 774

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 27 (ANI): With 60 new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday in Assam, the number of positive corona cases in the State has risen to 774, said Assam's Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"60 new cases of COVID-19 reported. 41 Kamrup Metro, 9 Hojai, 5 Morigaon, 4 Darrang, 1 Kamrup," said the Health Minister in a tweet. The count is inclusive of 705 active cases and 62 patients, who have recovered from the disease.

While four fatalities due to the disease have been reported in the State as of Wednesday, three patients have been migrated as well.

A total of 1,51,767 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 64,426 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday.

There are 83,004 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 4,337 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

