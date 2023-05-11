Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 11 (ANI): On the mark of completion of two years of the current Assam government, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the Ayushman Asom - Mukhya Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AA-MMJAY) during a programme held at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Wednesday.

The Assam Chief Minister said, "Assam's transformative healthcare is a shining example of a double-engine government."

"PM Modi envisaged Ayushman Bharat to universalise healthcare. To expand its ambit, I launched Ayushman Asom," Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma added.

"56 lakh families of the state will get cashless insurance up to Rs 5 lakh under both schemes," he further remarked.

The CM stated, "Our government has done many developmental works for the state in the past two years."

"Next three years will be a challenge for our government and we will try to do our best for the all-round development of the state," CM Sarma added.

On the issue of banning polygamy, the Assam Chief Minister said, "I plans to ban polygamy in the state."

Lauding the efforts of the government, CM Sarma said, "I am very happy with the work done by his government in the past two years and I want to give 100 out of 100 marks for the performance of the government."

"In last two years, we haven't seen any bandh, agitation in the state. The environment of the state has been changed," he added.

The Assam Chief Minister also said stated that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam on May 26.

"On that day, we will distribute appointment letters of 45,000 government posts in the presence of the Union Home Minister. The Union Home Minister will lay the foundation stone of the National Forensic Science University and he will launch an Assam police App where any person can upload and lodge police complaints from home. This is the first initiative of the country," CM Sarma said.

He also informed that from next year the state government will hold a state-wise written examination for recruitment of teachers and the candidates should have been TET passed and other required qualifications. (ANI)

