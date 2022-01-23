New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Ahead of Assembly elections, a meeting of the core group of the Bharatiya Janata Party for Manipur will be held at 11.30 am at the party's headquarters in Delhi.

The elections are due to be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 and the results will be declared on March 10.

Manipur has 60 assembly seats and BJP is in power in the state.

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Election Commission of India on Saturday extended the ban on physical rallies and roadshows till January 31, said a press release by the Election Commission.

But the Election Commission has enhanced the limit of persons for the door-to-door campaign from 5 to 10 persons, as per the statement.

Meanwhile, the commission has permitted video vans for publicity at designated open spaces with COVID-19 restrictions.

After the 2017 Assembly polls, a coalition of BJP, National People's Party (NPP), Naga People's Front and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) formed the government and is led N Biren Singh.

The tenure of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, which consists of 60 members, is scheduled to end on March 19, 2022.(ANI)

