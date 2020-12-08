Lucknow, Dec 8 (PTI) Very dense fog covered parts of Uttar Pradesh, where Churk was the coldest at 8.3 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the Meteorological Department said.

Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 12.4 degrees Celsius.

Weather is most likely to remain dry and shallow to moderate fog at isolated places is very likely from Wednesday to Friday.

