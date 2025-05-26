Jaipur, May 26 (PTI) Congress on Monday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on US President Donald Trump's repeated claims about settling the India-Pakistan conflict through trade.

Hitting out at Modi who said "Sindoor runs through my veins" at a recent rally in Bikaner, All India Congress Committee general secretary Randeep Surjewala asked, "If Sindoor runs through his veins, then how could the decision be made on the grounds of trade?"

Surjewala was speaking at Jai Hindi Sabha, a rally organised in Barmer in honour of the Indian defence forces that carried out Operation Sindoor earlier this month.

In the rally, Congress leaders raised concerns on the Modi government's handling of national security, army recruitment and foreign policy.

Surjewala claimed that while India's defence forces were making significant progress during Operation Sindoor and Pakistan's morale was broken, the US intervened and brokered a ceasefire. This was detrimental to India's interests, he said.

"Why hasn't the Prime Minister spoken against the US or clarified its role in the situation?" he asked.

Stating that Indira Gandhi had shown the strength to confront US President Richard Nixon during the 1971 war, Surjewala asked why Modi has not done the same against Trump.

He also questioned the government's handling of intelligence.

Before the April 22 terror attack, satellite pictures of the ground in Pahalgam were taken and sold to a company holding Pakistan's shares, Surjewala said, asking why the Indian intelligence agencies and government were unaware of this and did not take steps to prevent the potential threat.

"Could the Pahalgam attack have been prevented? If Home Minister Amit Shah had ensured security, perhaps this entire matter could have been avoided. Modi and BJP want Congress and Rahul Gandhi not to ask these questions. This question will have to be asked: what was the mistake that led to the Pahalgam attack? Who is responsible for this? If the government has made a mistake and if the question is not to be asked to the Prime Minister, then who should it be asked?" Surjewala questioned.

He said asking questions is a national duty and is in the nation's interest.

"When Pakistan was sending terrorists and our army was fighting, how did Pakistan get money from the International Monetary Fund? They will take the money and use it against us. What is our government doing? Should our Prime Minister not take action?" he asked.

The AICC general secretary said the questions are being asked in the interest of the defence forces and to strengthen them.

He said over 2 lakh vacancies are unfilled in the armed forces and there is a shortage of 50,000 officers, with no clear explanation as to why these critical positions remain vacant.

The former Congress government had established the Mountain Strike Force but there has been no recruitment for over a decade, he said, adding that the Indian Air Force was also facing a shortage of planes and squadrons.

Surjewala said during the all-party meeting, Home Minister Amit Shah had stated that the government was unaware of the ground in Pahalgam being opened for tourists, whereas the military officers and local administration have said that it remains open.

He said the home minister should clarify if he had lied in the all-party meeting.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot also said that Modi has not spoken on the role of the US in the ceasefire.

PCC chief Govind Singh Dotasra, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and other leaders also addressed the rally.

