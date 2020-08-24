New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Congress leader Ambika Soni is learnt to have sought action at the CWC meeting against leaders who wrote a collective letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi seeking an overhaul of party organisation, "full time" active leadership and mechanism for collective leadership to guide the party's revival.

The sources said Soni told the meeting held through video conferencing that action is taken in case of lack of discipline against functionaries at the block level also according to party's constitution and there are ways to take action irrespective of the stature of the leader.

Party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma are learnt to have told the meeting that the issues they raised through the letter were within the boundaries of party discipline and if anyone feels there is sufficient cause for action, then it should be taken immediately.

The sources said that Party leader P Chidamabaram, who is a permanent invitee to CWC, demanded that a meeting should be held of All India Congress Committee (AICC).

Chidambaram also said that the party can call a virtual session of AICC if needed.The crucial meeting of the CWC was held today after a controversy erupted over a letter by more than 20 senior leaders in which they called for "full time" active leadership and sweeping reforms and raised questions about the party's present condition and direction. They also demanded elections to CWC.

Sonia Gandhi was appointed as an interim President on August 10, 2019 by the CWC after Rahul Gandhi stepped down as party chief, taking the responsibility for party's dismal performance in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi family loyalists and Congress Chief Ministers disagreed with the eaders who signed the letter and firmly rallied behind the Gandhi family. They said Sonia Gandhi should stay as the party chief or Rahul Gandhi should take the role of party chief again. (ANI)

