Agartala, Jan 11 (PTI) Republican Party of India (A) chief Ramdas Athawale on Monday launched his party's Tripura unit and said that the outfit aims at contesting in the 2023 assembly elections if its ally at the Centre, the BJP, agrees to share 3-4 seats with it.

The Union minister for social justice and empowerment also said his party will work for the people from various sections of the society, including scheduled caste, scheduled tribe and other backward castes (OBCs) in the state.

He formed an 11-member state committee.

"We aim at contesting in the next assembly elections in Tripura if our alliance partner BJP agrees to share 3-4 seats with us," he said.

He also appreciated the development works undertaken by the BJP-IPFT government in Tripura.

"The state is developing well and the law and order situation has improved a lot since the new government came to power in early 2018," Athawale said.

