New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, on Tuesday urged Chief Minister Rekha Gupta to provide financial assistance of Rs 18,000 to one adult member of each flood-affected family in the national capital.

Atishi also demanded compensation for farmers, saying they should be given relief at the rate of Rs 20,000 per acre for crop loss.

Also Read | Jharkhand: Protest Erupts in Giridih After Bodies of 2 Women Recovered From Forest, Accused Arrested.

"On behalf of all the flood-affected families in Delhi, I appeal to CM Rekha Gupta to provide them financial assistance of Rs 18,000 to one adult member of each affected family and compensation for loss of property. All flood-affected students should be given books and stationery. The affected farmers in Delhi should be compensated at the rate of Rs 20,000 per acre. Camps should be set up at flood relief sites for the affected families to obtain copies of any original official documents they lost in the flood," Atishi said.

Last week, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra visited flood-affected areas near the Old Yamuna bridge to take stock of the rescue and relief operations. He also highlighted efforts to save stranded cattle.

Also Read | Karnataka: 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogans Raised During Eid-E-Milad Procession in Shivamogga, FIR Lodged.

"These cows were brought here from the cowshed; they were trapped in the flood. Currently, there are 300 cows here, and tonight, as well as tomorrow, all these cows will be shifted to the cowshed," Mishra said, adding that officials, SDM, and doctors were present to monitor arrangements for affected families.

On September 5, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma visited the Civil Lines and urged citizens not to panic over reports of flooding.

"There is not a drop of water in the Civil Lines area. The service road adjoining the ring road is 8 to 10 feet below the road level, and rainwater is being pumped out. It is not right to say that Delhi is submerged in the Yamuna River," Verma said.

The water level of the Yamuna River in Delhi dropped below the danger mark on Monday, bringing relief after several days of flooding concerns.

Visuals from the Old Yamuna Bridge showed the river flowing below 205.30 meters. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)