New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Unidentified robbers targeted an ATM on Friday morning in south Delhi's CR Park area, police said.

The CR Park police station received a PCR call around 6 am regarding robbery at the ATM kiosk in Masjid Moth, they said.

Police reached the spot where the security guard told them that three-four people, carrying pistol and knife, entered the ATM booth. They dislodged the cash dispenser using a gas cutter. The immediately fled the scene in a car after getting away with the cash dispenser, a senior police officer said.

Police said the exact amount of cash that was available in the dispenser is yet to be ascertained by the bank officials. A case has been registered and the investigation is underway, they added.

