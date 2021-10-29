New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): An ATM was targeted by robbers on Friday in Delhi's CR Park.

According to the police, the robbery took place at an ATM kiosk in Masjid Moth. They said CR Park Police Station received information about the incident at around 6 am.

The security gaurd told the police that three to four persons carrying a pistol and knife got into the ATM booth and took out the cash tray with the help of a gas cutter.

They fled away in the car. The total amount of cash taken by the robbers is being ascertained. The police have registered a case and are conducting further probe. (ANI)

