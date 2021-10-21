Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 21 (ANI): Reacting to the allegations of attacking opposition TDP offices and its leaders, Andhra Pradesh's Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said the situation of law and order in the state is under control and the attack is fabricated propaganda of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Speaking to ANI, Kurasala Kannababu said, "TDP cadre is making nonsense comments against our chief minister, time and again with the direction of N Chandrababu and Nara Lokesh, TDP cadre are abusing the CM."

Pointing out that Andhra Pradesh is safe, the Minister said, "Every action has a reaction, that is what is happening in Andhra Pradesh. There are no issues in law and order in the state, it is fabricated propaganda of Chandrababu."

"YSRCP has got the clear mandate in the elections, that is, more than 85 per cent of people have voted in favour of YSRCP. Seeing this Chandrababu is in frustration and is using filthy language against Jagan," he added.

On Tuesday TDP's Mangalagiri office and the residence of Pattabhi Ram's residence in Vijayawada were vandalised. Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu have blamed workers of the YSRCP for the attack and the TDP has called for a bandh today in Andhra Pradesh over the attack on its offices and workers.

Earlier today, TDP leader Pattabhi Ram conducted a press conference and allegedly abused the state Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for police raids conducted at the former minister and TDP leader Anand Babu's residence. (ANI)

