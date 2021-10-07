New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Following the killings of two teachers by terrorists at a government school in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said these attacks on innocent civilians by the radicals not only expose the hollowness of their beliefs but also reveal the 'boiling frustrations' of their masters across the border due to the normalcy in the Valley.

The union minister expressed deep shock over the incident and asserted that perpetrators of terror will be dealt with an iron hand.

"Extremely shocked to hear about the cowardly killing of the principal and teacher of Government Boys Higher Secondary School and other civilians in Srinagar, Kashmir by forces of terror. These attacks on innocent civilians by the radicals not only expose the hollowness of their beliefs, it also reveals the boiling frustrations of their masters across the border due to the normalcy in the valley. Perpetrators of terror will be dealt with an iron hand," tweeted Pradhan

Two teachers were killed in a terrorist attack at a government school in the Eidgah area of Srinagar on Thursday.

Earlier on Wednesday, a street hawker was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar. The incident took place near Madina Chowk, Lalbazar where terrorists fired upon the victim Virender Paswan.

Paswan is a resident of Bihar's Bhagalpur district and worked as a street vendor. He was residing at Alamgari Bazar, Zadibal. Police said a search operation was underway to nab the terrorists.

Also, a businessman, Makhan Lal Bindroo, was killed by terrorists in Srinagar on Tuesday evening. (ANI)

