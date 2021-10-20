Mumbai, Oct 20 (PTI) Mumbai BJP unit president Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the office of Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh demanding strict action against rumour-mongers catalysing attacks against Hindus in that country.

Lodha was accompanied by Swami Vishweshwaranand Giri Maharaj, Mumbai BJP vice president Acharya Pawan Tripathi, VHP leader Dhananjay Pandit and others.

“Hindus here feel hurt after learning about the alleged attacks on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh. It is happening chiefly because of home-grown terrorist organisations. They are spreading rumours and Hindus are being attacked,” Lodha told reporters.

He said in the wake of the spurt in such incidents, the Union government should take action against such organisations.

Swami Vishweshwaranand Giri said India enjoys good relations with Bangladesh but such harassment of Hindus would mean the end of such relations.

"Hindu seers in India will not tolerate such attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh”, he added.

