New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday said that 10 schools have been issued show-cause notices, and audited reports of 600 schools have been gathered in the last 7 days over complaints of arbitrary fee hikes in the national capital.

While speaking to ANI, Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said, "While the AAP government managed to collect audited reports from only 75 schools in one year, we have gathered audited reports from 600 schools within just 7 days. We have already issued show-cause notices to 10 schools that haven't submitted their reports for the last 10 years."

Delhi Education Minister Sood said that his ministry will tighten the noose around those schools that arbitrarily hike fees.

"We will create a strong documentation system and tighten the noose around such schools. We will investigate how arbitrary fee hikes were approved in the past and whether any corrupt dealings took place with the previous government. We will not tolerate any such malpractice under any circumstances," Sood said.

The issue of fee increases has been raised by many parents and students. Protests have also been held, alleging arbitrary fee increases and harassment by schools.

"Today marks a historic day for education in Delhi. For the first time in the city's history, a DM-headed committee visited Delhi Public School (DPS). DPS had taken the Delhi Government to court, but the court reprimanded DPS, and based on the report submitted by our committee, the court has now directed the DM to ensure that students' education is not disrupted," the Delhi Education Minister said.

"For the past five years, no action had been successfully taken against DPS regarding the issue of education. But today, thanks to the efforts of our DM-headed committee and the government led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the court has finally held DPS accountable after five years. Based on the findings of this committee, we will take strict action," he added.

He questioned the previous Delhi government for not enforcing the 1973 Education Act, which mandates the submission and inspection of school audit reports.

"I would like to question former Chief Minister Atishi Marlena and her AAP government. Why was the 1973 Education Act, which mandates the submission and inspection of school audit reports, not enforced? Why were permissions to increase school fees given arbitrarily, some approved, some denied? What kind of under-the-table dealings were happening under AAP's rule?" questioned Sood.

He further added, "We aim to collect audit reports from all 1,670 schools in Delhi. There will be no room for dishonesty."

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta ordered an investigation on Tuesday into the fee hike issue, which was brought to her attention when some parents visited her residence.

"It is completely unacceptable for any school to mentally harass parents or students, threaten them with expulsion, or increase fees without following due process," said Chief Minister Gupta.

She reaffirmed that the Government is committed to ensuring that every child receives access to quality and modern education. (ANI)

