Aurangabad, Dec 27 (PTI) The Regional Transport Office in Aurangabad in Maharashtra has issued challans to 450 vehicle owners who were seen riding or driving without masks, an official said on Monday.

Staffers from the local civic body click pictures of such persons and then send them to the RTO, which issues challans, the official told PTI, adding that the initiative is based on an order of Collector Sunil Chavan.

The district information office said 1,180 photographs have been sent to the RTO for action as on Monday.

RTO Sanjay Metrewar said, "We have issued challans to 450 vehicles based on their registration numbers. The vehicles shall remain blacklisted until the fine of R5 500 for not wearing mask is paid."

Meanwhile, Collector Chavan chaired a meeting to approach schools and colleges as part of the upcoming COVID-19 vaccination drive for the 15-18 age group, an official said.

