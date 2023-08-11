New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Australian High Commissioner-designate Philip Green has arrived in India.

Green, who was most recently Australia's ambassador to Germany, succeeds Barry O'Farrell.

"Australia's High Commissioner-Designate Philip Green has arrived in India with his wife Prof Susan Marks," the Australian High Commission said on 'X', formerly Twitter.

The mission welcomed Philip to India.

Green has previously served as Australia's High Commissioner to Singapore, to South Africa, and to Kenya.

