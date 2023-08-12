New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Australia on Saturday announced that its Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will attend the G20 summit in Delhi on September 9 and 10.

The Australian prime minister's visit to India will be part of his three-nation tour. The other two countries that he will be visiting are Indonesia and the Philippines.

Also Read | Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill 2023 Proposes Three Years of Imprisonment for Spreading 'Fake News or Misleading Information'.

"From September 9-10, the Prime Minister will attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi," the Australian government said in a statement.

It said G20 is the world's pre-eminent forum for global economic cooperation and the leaders will focus on navigating the global economy back to strong, sustainable and resilient growth.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: CRPF Jawan Found Dead Inside Camp in Pulwama, Cops Suspect Suicide.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)