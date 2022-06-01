New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Penguin Random House India (PRHI) on Wednesday announced the acquisition of author Anita Bhogle's upcoming book "Equal, Yet Different: Career Catalysts for the Professional Woman".

The book, to be released under Penguin's 'Portfolio' imprint, will hit the stands on June 27.

Also Read | Goa Board SSC Result 2022 Declared: GBSHSE 10th Result Available At gbshse.info; Check Details.

Drawing from her professional experiences and wisdom of a large number of women leaders, in the book Bhogle talks about the catalysts that are required for women to reach peak potential-conditions, people, or even mindsets at home, at work, and in the ecosystem.

"The book draws on the wisdom and experience of several professionals and experts and attempts to identify conditions, people, and mindsets that can prove to be catalysts for women to achieve their full potential," said advertising and communications consultant Bhogle about her new book.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Led-Cabinet Allows Procurement by 'Cooperatives' As Buyers on Government E-Marketplace.

"The millennials are lucky to have access to the experience of a fairly large pool of career women today. As a society, it is time we realise that diversity and inclusion will only make the world a better place," she added.

According to the publishers, "Equal, Yet Different" is a thought provoking book that should be read by every working professional -- women and men.

"It is thought provoking and insightful and offers practical advice from some of the most accomplished and experienced people from the industry. I am delighted to publish the book, and I hope it reaches readers in India and across the world," said Milee Ashwarya, publisher, Ebury Publishing and Vintage, PRHI.

In addition to the new title, PRHI has also acquired 2011 self-help book "The Winning Way: Learnings From Sport for Managers", co-written by Bhogle and her husband, veteran sports commentator Harsha Bhogle, from Westland publications, which will also be released in June itself.

Westland Books, owned by e-commerce giant Amazon, shut shop in March this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)