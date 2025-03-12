Srinagar, Mar 12 (PTI) National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Wednesday said the Centre's decision to ban Awami Action Committee (AAC) and Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM) is yet another "authoritarian move to silence voices".

The Srinagar MP said in a post on X that this action by New Delhi only adds to the "sense of alienation and suffocation".

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq's AAC and the JKIM, led by Shia leader Masroor Abbas Ansari, were banned by the Centre for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on Tuesday for their alleged anti-national activities, supporting terrorism and fuelling secessionist activities.

"The banning of Awami Action Committee (AAC) & Jammu Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM) under UAPA is yet another authoritarian move to silence voices. Choking them through executive diktats only deepens alienation," Mehdi said in his post.

"Banning organisations or raiding bookshops will not help Delhi in its claims of democracy and normalcy. No ban, no decree, and no intimidation will deter people of Kashmir from speaking for their democratic rights and aspirations," he said.

