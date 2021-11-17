New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Expressing concerns over worsening air quality in Delhi and its effects on one's health, experts are suggesting that people should avoid going to crowded places and use N95 masks.

"Delhi's air quality has worsened for a few days. People should not go to crowded places and go out in the sun. They should also use N95 marks for their protection," said Dr Richa Sarin, Consultant Pulmonologist.

She also added that "People should not go out early in the morning and late at night to avoid pollution."

Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining Areas (CAQM) on Tuesday issued directions like a ban on construction work, shutting of public schools, Work from home, among others to control air pollution in the region.

CAQM had directed the government of Delhi, Punjab Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh to ensure 'strict force' of the measures with immediate effect.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 396 on Tuesday as it continued to remain in the 'Very Poor' category for the third consecutive day. (ANI)

