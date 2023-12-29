Ayodhya, December 29: Chairman of Sri Ram Research Centre, Ajay Pratap Singh, on Friday said that Ayodhya will be the biggest site of Hindutva at the international level. The head of the lone research centre on Lord Ram said that no one ever imagined that Ayodhya, which has been neglected for the past 20 years, would take the form of such a 'big city'.

"Unimaginable. We had never thought that Ayodhya, which has been neglected for the past 20 years, would take the form of such a big city today. I think that Ayodhya will be the biggest site of Hindutva at the international level," Ajay Pratap Singh said on the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Temple here on January 22. Ayodhya Airport To Be Named Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ahead of Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony.

Ayodhya Will Be World's Biggest Site of Hindutva

#WATCH | Ayodhya, UP: Prof Ajay Pratap Singh, Chairman, Sri Ram Research Centre says, "In 2001, Ram Sodh Peeth was established which is the only research centre on Lord Ram in the country. We are doing some research on it...The more we try to understand it gets deeper. It's not… pic.twitter.com/5XFxcBOaDf — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 29, 2023

The research centre, also known as Ram Shodh Peeth, in the temple city's Rammanohar Lohia Avadh University, was established in 2001 and it works to unearthen any fact about Lord Ram hidden in history.

"The Ram Shodh Peeth was established in 2001, this is the only research centre on Lord Ram in India. We are doing research on Lord Ram here. Ram had given the message of harmony. Our work is to unearth any historically hidden fact and make people aware of it," he told ANI. PM Narendra Modi Will Inaugurate Ayodhya Airport on December 30, Says Jyotiraditya Scindia (Watch Video).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple on January 22. Preparations are underway in full swing for the event, which will draw dignitaries and people from all walks of life. As per temple officials, the consecration ceremony will be held over a span of seven days starting on January 16.

On January 16, the host appointed by the temple trust, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, will conduct the atonement ceremony. The 'Dashvidh' bath, Vishnu worship, and offering to cows will be held on the banks of the Saryu River.

Following that, on January 17, a procession carrying the idol of Lord Ram in his child-like form (Ram Lalla) will reach Ayodhya. Devotees carrying Saryu water in Mangal Kalash will be reaching the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. On January 18, formal rituals will kick off with the Ganesh Ambika puja, Varun puja, Matrika puja, Brahmin Varan, and Vastu Puja.

On January 19, the holy fire will be lit, followed by the establishment of 'Navagraha' and a 'havan' (holy ritual surrounding the fire). The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple will be washed with Saryu water on January 20, after which the Vaastu Shanti and 'Annadhivas' rituals will take place.

On January 21, the Ram Lalla idol will be bathed in 125 urns and will finally be laid to rest. On the final day, January 22, after the morning puja, the deity of Ram Lala will be consecrated in 'Mrigashira Nakshatra' in the afternoon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)